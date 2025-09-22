Could the Ajax IFV solve the UK’s Warrior capability gap?

At DSEI 2025, General Dynamics UK (GDUK) unveiled the Ajax IFV, a new variant of the Ajax family. Shephard understands that it is likely to be the British Army’s next IFV.

The UK began developing Ajax in 2010, when it selected GDUK as the winner of the Future Rapid Effect System programme, beating BAE Systems’ CV90. In 2014, GDUK was awarded a £3.5 billion (US$4.3 billion) production contract for 589 vehicles in six variants.

Prior to commencing development of Ajax, the UK used the Warrior as its primary IFV. Warrior entered service in 1987, making it increasingly outdated, with