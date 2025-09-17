DSEI 2025: Thales creating new remote weapon station and Storm 2 counter-drone jammer

Thales has outlined plans to improve its Storm 2 radio frequency jammer to include counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) operations, as well as the work it is doing on a new remote weapon station (RWS).

The concept behind the RWS is to allow operation from a distance and allow stationing of the weapon closer to battle lines or the enemy while decreasing risk to users.

The system is designed to go onto onto land, sea and air platforms, including drones such as rotary uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), and will be able to launch laser beam-riding missiles, such as the Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM). It could also operate using missiles controlled by electro-optic and infrared sensors.

While described by a company official as being in “prototype stage”, one scenario presented at DSEI 2025 is for the system to be tripod mounted and deployed as a static asset.

The official said: “It is a case of taking mature pieces, such as sensor and missile, and fusing them together with a mature C2 system.

“The development of this suite of systems is part of a series of enhancements that Thales are making to their short-range air defence capabilities to ensure they remain lethal on the evolving battlefield to combat new threats.”

Thales previously noted that Storm 2 had a weight of 2kg, a range of 20m, an endurance of 4h with a replaceable battery and a power port and an operating frequency of 20Mhz to 6Ghz, although at DSEI a company official noted it was 30Mhz.

The company official said Storm 2 would retain the electromagnetic warfare and jamming aspect, adding: “But we are developing new waveforms to perform CUAS activities, and we expect to have trials, demonstration and development next year.”

“It will provide a protective bubble by jamming the link between the UAS and the controller which could help to indicate the location of the operator if the UAS returns to the controller,” the official said.

