DSEI 2025: MARSS unveils new agnostic multidomain C4 system

MARSS has developed its NIDAR real-time data-fusion AI-enhanced C2 software, generally used to integrate static sensors at static sites, to incorporate mobile sensors and platforms.

The Autonomous Mission Management (AMM) system is a new feature within the NiDAR C4 platform and will mean NiDAR can display feeds from uncrewed air, ground and naval platforms onto a single screen.

Rather than a single dome, as provided by the original NiDAR in mobile or static form, this provides a wider meshed protection across a greater area limited only by the capability of the communications system.

The system can also directly task, deploy and recover uncrewed assets autonomously without operator input but with operator in-the-loop.

MARSS chief growth officer Rob Balloch said the system allows next-generation control and approach to what autonomous platforms can provide.

Balloch said: “We can manage available resources and task multiple assets to fly, drive or sail a mission, patrol or intercept profile with a simple tap on the screen, and then fuse the data they gather back into the wider operational picture.

“We can take a Watchkeeper uncrewed aerial system (UAS), Thales missiles, Saab Giraffe radar, it doesn’t matter what sensor or platform, and I can turn it into a customised battlefield management system.

“In NiDAR, an uncrewed vehicle is not just a platform – it becomes an intelligent autonomous sensor within the wider defence ecosystem.”

On its stand at DSEI 20025, MARSS displayed a Milrem Robotics’ Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) Combat uncrewed ground vehicle equipped with the EOS R150 remote weapon station, which under proposed scenarios is controlled by NiDAR AMM.

The company commented that NiDAR treats platforms like THeMIS and all sensors and platforms as part of a single ecosystem providing “autonomous sensors and effectors that expand the operator’s reach and effectiveness”.

NiDAR first entered service as a C2 system to create a common picture from sensors on multiple platforms but was further developed to provide surveillance for naval vessels, counter-UAS operations and naval base perimeter protection.

Balloch described the control centre for NiDAR and AMM as operating like a remote observation and control room.

“The scenario is similar to the video assistant referee in football or soccer who can help the decision-making process and step in to support the AI and autonomous aspects of the system to make the right decisions,” Balloch said.

