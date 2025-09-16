DSEI 2025: MARSS unveils new agnostic multidomain C4 system
MARSS has developed its NIDAR real-time data-fusion AI-enhanced C2 software, generally used to integrate static sensors at static sites, to incorporate mobile sensors and platforms.
The Autonomous Mission Management (AMM) system is a new feature within the NiDAR C4 platform and will mean NiDAR can display feeds from uncrewed air, ground and naval platforms onto a single screen.
Rather than a single dome, as provided by the original NiDAR in mobile or static form, this provides a wider meshed protection across a greater area limited only by the capability of the communications system.
Related Articles
RMN patrol vessel receives MARSS NiDAR system
MARSS launches containerised C2 centre for counter-UAS
IDEX 2025: MARSS delivers two more protection systems for naval bases in the Middle East
The system can also directly task, deploy and recover uncrewed assets autonomously without operator input but with operator in-the-loop.
MARSS chief growth officer Rob Balloch said the system allows next-generation control and approach to what autonomous platforms can provide.
Balloch said: “We can manage available resources and task multiple assets to fly, drive or sail a mission, patrol or intercept profile with a simple tap on the screen, and then fuse the data they gather back into the wider operational picture.
“We can take a Watchkeeper uncrewed aerial system (UAS), Thales missiles, Saab Giraffe radar, it doesn’t matter what sensor or platform, and I can turn it into a customised battlefield management system.
“In NiDAR, an uncrewed vehicle is not just a platform – it becomes an intelligent autonomous sensor within the wider defence ecosystem.”
On its stand at DSEI 20025, MARSS displayed a Milrem Robotics’ Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) Combat uncrewed ground vehicle equipped with the EOS R150 remote weapon station, which under proposed scenarios is controlled by NiDAR AMM.
The company commented that NiDAR treats platforms like THeMIS and all sensors and platforms as part of a single ecosystem providing “autonomous sensors and effectors that expand the operator’s reach and effectiveness”.
NiDAR first entered service as a C2 system to create a common picture from sensors on multiple platforms but was further developed to provide surveillance for naval vessels, counter-UAS operations and naval base perimeter protection.
Balloch described the control centre for NiDAR and AMM as operating like a remote observation and control room.
“The scenario is similar to the video assistant referee in football or soccer who can help the decision-making process and step in to support the AI and autonomous aspects of the system to make the right decisions,” Balloch said.
Shephard's DSEI 2025 coverage is sponsored by:
More from DSEI 2025
-
In depth: Competition for British Army vehicle programme heats up, despite more delays
The UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) seems set to be delayed once again but industry is jockeying for position to partner in what would be one of the biggest ever buys for the British Army.
-
DSEI 2025: UK’s new Air Chief Marshal outlines nuclear, space and IAMD as three key priorities for RAF
Aiming to field a more integrated, agile force, the military leader said in a keynote speech that focus on these core areas would be increased to help the RAF deter and meet challenges in the new threat landscape.
-
DSEI 2025: AM General has partner lined up for British Army vehicle programme
AM General’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 is in low-rate initial production and the company is looking for export orders, notably the UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP), to add to a recent approval for Canada to buy vehicles.
-
DSEI 2025: IDV sets eyes on British Army vehicle deal as MD calls for “acceleration” of efforts
The UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) to replace thousands of vehicles is in flux as the tender for the Light Mobility Vehicle segment planned for November is set to be missed. IDV Robotics’ Dr Geoff Davis is calling for the UK government to focus broadly on indigenous capability for procurement and to do it faster.
-
DSEI 2025: The fighter market shift to Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T)
Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) capabilities is set to become a market differentiator for fighter aircraft, allowing 4.5-5th generation platforms to remain relevant to the battlefield.
-
DSEI 2025: Avon Protection provides first sight of new goggle and details on half mask
Avon Protection has been growing and improving its integrated systems offerings. Last year the company released its Exoskin total protective suit system and earlier this year the MITR-M1 half mask.