DSEI 2025: Polaris displays new all-terrain vehicle with Alakran mortar system
Polaris displayed the MRZR (M-Razor) Alpha 1KW tactical off-road vehicle for the first time at DSEI 2025, shortly after signing a NATO deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars for MRZR and completing mortar firing trials with the US Marine Corps (USMC).
The MRZR Alpha 1KW was developed in partnership with the US Marine Corps (USMC) and includes the provision of 1KW power exportable as standard. It is fitted with a three-port common connector enabling multiple systems to access the vehicle’s on-board power.
The vehicle was displayed with the Alakran MMWS, a system also known as Scorpion, which was used last month fitted to a 6×6 MRZR for firing trials at Quantico, Virginia.
Alakran is designed to provide a shoot-and-scoot capability with the company stating it can go from “stop to go with firing eight rounds in 2mins”.
Like other systems, such as Singapore Technologies Engineering with Ground Deployed Advanced Mortar System (GDAMS), it has a rapid-drop base plate to allow for the fast deployment.
In typical deployment, the MRZR Alpha platform can carry 60-72 rounds but this is variable depending on vehicle capability and design. Range depends on the mortar but use of the NT-81 81mm rocket provides a range of 6.5-8km.
Earlier this month Polaris was awarded a two-year framework contract by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for the supply of MRZR D light tactical vehicles valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.
According to the company, “contract options could extend the agreement up to five years, enabling NATO members and partner nations to acquire the MRZR D [and]eliminated the need for additional, time-consuming and costly trials and competitions”.
The company continued: “In addition to bulk pricing benefits and expedited acquisition, NSPA enables interoperability, standardisation and a reduced logistics footprint across NATO members and partners.”
