DSEI 2025: Milrem’s Havoc 8×8 robot to undergo live firing trials next year

Estonian technology and UGV company Milrem Robotics has completed development of a prototype Havoc large UGV, including mobility trials and auto-navigation, and expects to have live fire trials in the second half of 2026.

The company describes the vehicle as capable of reaching 110kmh on roads and maintaining 50kmh off-road with an operational range of up to 600km. It weighs 15t without payload.

Company CEO Kuldar Vaarsi told Shephard Milrem was “talking to countries with a requirement for or an interest in a large UGV”.

Related Articles

IDEX 2025: Milrem Robotics unleashes Havoc

IDEX 2025: Milrem releases Havoc details and teases with news of another platform coming

Regarding Havoc trials, he said there had already been firings of a 30mm gun with the company’s large tracked Type X UGV.

“A key issue is what is the purpose of a platform on the battlefield, and the only reason to be on the battlefield is to support operations,” Vaarsi said.

“The integration of Kongsberg’s medium calibre turret and Frankenburg’s missiles enhances its effectiveness across a range of mission profiles, from reconnaissance and force projection to precision strike.

“In support of this, it means the Havoc can be redesigned to carry more rounds on the battlefield.”

Milrem Robotics’ THeMIS UGV was shown on several stands at DSEI 2025, including Moog. (Photo: Moog)

Shortly before DSEI 2025, Milrem announced it was to “to deliver a record number of Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) UGVs to Ukraine in collaboration with an EU member country”.

The number was not disclosed but is believed to be in the hundreds, and less than 600.

The THeMIS UGV was seen at four stands across the DSEI halls, including Milrem Robotics. It was shown fitted with Moog’s Flexible Mission Platform at the UK company’s stand with representative launchers from Thales and other leading defence suppliers. It was shown mocked up with Thales FZ (formerly Forges de Zeebrugge) counter-uncrewed aerial system rockets.

Elsewhere, it was shown at the Saab stand fitted with the Swedish company’s Mobile Short-Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) system and at the MARSS stand where it was shown fitted with the EOS R400 Remote Weapon Station.

Milrem unveils new software control system

Aside from the Havoc on display, Milrem launched the Autonomous and Robotic Control Suite (ARCOS). It is a software suite that enables the synchronised control, mission planning and real-time management of multiple UGVs and their payloads, improving how operators manage robotic fleets on the battlefield.

ARCOS provides real-time visualisation of UGV and payload data, enabling a single operator to monitor and manage multiple assets. It organises field observations and filters out unnecessary battlefield data, helping operators concentrate on mission-critical information.

Patrick Shepherd, acting chief product officer at Milrem Robotics, said ARCOS was a “force enabler” that is designed to complement and integrate with existing battle management systems and C2 platforms as a unified interface for managing robotic and manned assets.

“ARCOS is designed to give commanders the tactical edge they need to make faster, more informed decisions while managing an increasingly complex array of autonomous and robotic systems,” Shepherd said.

Shephard’s DSEI 2025 coverage is sponsored by:

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Type-X RCV/T-RCV

MCT-30/MCT-S40/RT40