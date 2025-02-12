IDEX 2025: Milrem Robotics unleashes Havoc

Milrem Robotics has announced that it will debut its foreshadowed Havoc 8x8 Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) at IDEX 2025.

The Havoc UGV is built around a hybrid electric powertrain which provides silent running over medium distances and silent watch for extended periods of time, both of which are regarded as key capabilities.

The UGV builds upon the work Milrem Robotics has done previously on its THeMIS and Tracked RCV (T-RCV) platforms and has common subsystems with these vehicles.

This commonality, particularly with T-RCV, has, according to the company, reduced development costs and should significantly reduce future development, procurement