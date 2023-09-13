DSEI 2023: Babcock signs agreement to boost spare parts procurement for British Army vehicles
Babcock has today signed a memorandum of understanding with TVS Supply Chain Solutions to work together in delivering services and spares procurement for the British Army.
Both companies will harness complementary capabilities, experience and expertise in delivering Conventional Vehicle Systems Post-Design Services and Spares Procurement (CVSSP) to the British Army on a number of vehicles including the Land Rover, Weapons-Mounted Land Rover and Pinzgauer.
Babcock manages over 30,000 vehicles for the army and over 300,000 pieces of equipment, while TVS is responsible for inventory management and procurement of circa 300,000 NATO Stock Numbers in support of the UK MoD.
Louise Atkinson, managing director of through-life equipment support at Babcock, said: 'The signing of this MoU is great news for our customer, the British Army. Babcock will continue to provide an unrivalled equipment support service ensuring that their equipment is ready for action, whenever and wherever it is needed.'
Irene Ainscough, defence director at TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said: 'TVS looks forward to continuing to support Babcock and the Authority, providing supply chain expertise to the CV fleet and building resilience through proactive obsolescence and supplier management.'
