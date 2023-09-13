To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • DSEI 2023: Babcock signs agreement to boost spare parts procurement for British Army vehicles

DSEI 2023: Babcock signs agreement to boost spare parts procurement for British Army vehicles

13th September 2023 - 14:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Babcock and TVS will work together on spare parts and services for British Army conventional vehicle fleets including the Pinzgauer truck family. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Babcock has signed a memorandum of understanding with TVS Supply Chain Solutions to work together in delivering services and spares procurement for a number of British Army vehicle fleets.

Both companies will harness complementary capabilities, experience and expertise in delivering Conventional Vehicle Systems Post-Design Services and Spares Procurement (CVSSP) to the British Army on a number of vehicles including the Land Rover, Weapons-Mounted Land Rover and Pinzgauer.

Babcock manages over 30,000 vehicles for the army and over 300,000 pieces of equipment, while TVS is responsible for inventory management and procurement of circa 300,000 NATO Stock Numbers in support of the UK MoD.

Louise Atkinson, managing director of through-life equipment support at Babcock, said: 'The signing of this MoU is great news for our customer, the British Army. Babcock will continue to provide an unrivalled equipment support service ensuring that their equipment is ready for action, whenever and wherever it is needed.'

Irene Ainscough, defence director at TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said: 'TVS looks forward to continuing to support Babcock and the Authority, providing supply chain expertise to the CV fleet and building resilience through proactive obsolescence and supplier management.'

The Shephard News Team

The Shephard News Team

