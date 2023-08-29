To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

New Babcock-PGZ JV offers export potential

29th August 2023 - 09:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

Steel cutting at PGZ on the first Miecznik frigate for Poland. The industrial partners also include Babcock, MBDA, Remontowa Shipbuilding and Thales UK (Photo: Babcock)

As construction on the first of three new frigates for the Polish Navy got underway, a new Joint Venture (JV) industrial arrangement between the frigate contractors, Babcock and PGZ, was announced.

The Framework Agreement signed on 18 August 2023 between the companies will see the creation of a JV company that will enable closer cooperation on Poland’s Miecznik frigate project, but also on other defence programmes.

A spokesperson from Babcock told Shephard that the commercial process is underway with a “drive by both parties to conclude and put in place the JV as soon as is practicable.”

As part of this process specific contractual arrangements will be agreed and a new name for the JV decided. According to the Babcock spokesperson the JV will be a Poland-based organisation using employees

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us