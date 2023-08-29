New Babcock-PGZ JV offers export potential

The Framework Agreement signed on 18 August 2023 between the companies will see the creation of a JV company that will enable closer cooperation on Poland’s Miecznik frigate project, but also on other defence programmes.

A spokesperson from Babcock told Shephard that the commercial process is underway with a “drive by both parties to conclude and put in place the JV as soon as is practicable.”

As part of this process specific contractual arrangements will be agreed and a new name for the JV decided. According to the Babcock spokesperson the JV will be a Poland-based organisation using employees