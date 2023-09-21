DSEI 2023: Controp unveils Smart Vision AI software for EO/IR payloads
Controp's Smart Vision is a suite of technology for EO/IR applications driven by Edge AI and smart algorithms enhancing the level of autonomy and automation for multi-domain surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
The company claims it provides faster, smarter and more precise detection, investigation and classification processes aimed to reduce operator workload.
Hagay Azani, CEO of CONTROP stated: 'We are driven by the question of how to turn the visual information coming out of our best-in-class systems into unique operational value. Today, our customers want the systems to tell them the story and not to look for the story by themselves. This is exactly what we do with our "smart" layer called Smart Vision.
Edge AI provides automatic target recognition (ATR) and video motion detection (VMD) capabilities, while algorithms add tracking, persistent surveillance and image processing (such as turbulence mitigation and SWIR).
According to a company representative, Smart Vision software is installed directly into EO/IR system, so processing of data is conducted directly on the sensor hardware and not at a C2 centre as with most existing AI applications.
As a result, this uses less communications bandwidth and puts less load on the C2 centre and operator. The software can be used in EO/IR payloads for land, maritime and aerial applications.
