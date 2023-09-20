DSEI 2023 in review: Ukraine, AI and the real world

There were rebooted and improved products from some manufacturers, new subsystems from others and positioning over upcoming UK MoD contracts such as the New Medium Helicopter (NMH) in the short term and Land Rover replacement in the longer term.

As is typical, the show was packed with uncrewed systems, small arms, naval comms and similar products but also C-UAS with the typical life-size Eurofighter Typhoon model parked out front and a brass band playing on site.

Made in the UK

The UK’s effort to replace a range of medium helicopters, including the Puma HC2, Bell 212, Bell 412 and AS365 Dauphin is one of the country’s largest prizes on offer even if the deadline and numbers required are more fluid than the bidders – Sikorsky, Leonardo and Airbus - would like.

Related Articles

DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest

DSEI 2023: Babcock beefs up Land Cruisers as British Army Land Rover replacement programme looms

DSEI 2023: Leonardo UK bolsters Yeovil site in preparation for New Medium Helicopter programme

Sikorsky and Leonardo fired shots across each other’s bows at the show in a veiled 'war of the words' about the contribution their victory would make to local manufacturing and the type of helicopter they were offering.

Sikorsky threw the first punch by stating it would ‘bring more value to the UK than either of the other [bidders]’ and took a concealed swipe at Leonardo’s platform by saying its Black Hawk was a more robust and ultimately more cost-effective aircraft compared to rotorcraft based on commercial designs.

Leonardo took a swing back with ‘for us, it’s building helicopters, not just assembling. It’s not only about NMH but about enduring social value in terms of exports from the UK’ and noted its military helicopter history and the robustness of its AW149 offering, an aircraft whose design heritage is more associated with non-military models.

Airbus has thrown its hat into the ring with the H175M in partnership with Heli-One and Boeing for the billion-dollar deal and likely the biggest pay day for a decade or more when it comes to UK helicopter requirements.

In a competition for a very different UK requirement with a likely longer horizon, Babcock took to the walkway between the halls to show its beefed-up Land Cruiser design which it might offer for a future UK Army Land Rover replacement.

Dubbed the General Logistic Vehicle (GLV) the 4x4 is at proof of concept or advanced prototype stage but while it has done some on-road and off-road trials this work is described by Lewis Bullock, of the company’s armour, mobility and vehicle systems division, as ‘early days’.

Babcock's GLV is based on the Land Cruiser 70. (Photo: author)

It is based on the Toyota Land Cruiser 70, retaining the chassis, drive train, engine and other systems but features a modified body more suited to a soldier's height range of 4’8” to 6’6” including kit and helmet.

When is AI not AI?

To steal a joke heard on the floor: ‘It is AI until it fails, then it is software.'

There was a wide array of equipment with proverbial brand-new glossy ‘AI’ stickers on it even though iterations from a few years were, for example, about mesh-networking systems and relays involving advanced software, but there was also obvious genuine AI equipment such as that from Adarga.

Adarga CEO Rob Bassett Cross spoke about the company’s new AI data analytical system, Vantage, which is built on its existing in-service Knowledge Platform which processes open-source and confidential information to inform threat assessments and actionable intelligence.

‘We’ve got deployments of our software across the UK MoD, across all of the frontline commands, and for a variety of use cases such as strategic planning, long-sighted horizon scanning, understanding what global adversaries are up to,’ he said.

Northrop Grumman unveiled BattleOne, a concept centred on the company’s air and missile defence (AMD) Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) which will replace all current US Army integrated AMD (IAMD) C2 systems over the next decade.

BattleOne is based on the company’s air and missile defence Integrated Battle Command System. (Image: Northrop Grumman)

The company noted the system used AI to conduct threat evaluation and weapon allocation to pair the most appropriate interceptor with the target, while maintaining a human in the loop and said 'we’re going to get to a point where we have to trust AI.’

AI was embedded into many of the training systems on offer at the show, including immersive close combat specialist 4GD which is working to improve its humanoid, non-ballistic smart target called SimStriker with generative AI and computational vision.

James Crowley, business development director at 4GD, said the computer vision will allow the targets to see and identify objects and trainees further away and engage with them appropriately.

In terms of generative AI, 4GD has been working to implement the ChatGPT language model into its smart targets. Crowley said this will help avoid stock phrases and help the company to develop different personas for the targets, based on customer requirements.

Robot wars

UGVs are always a feature of DSEI and Eurosatory, and this year’s edition was no different with added capability, new plans and big ideas aplenty.

MilRem, a company now owned by the UAE's Edge Group, has been promoting and adapting its modular THeMIS system for more than a decade and this is one of the more successful efforts in the large UGV field with 100-plus platforms in more than a dozen countries.

The company had two improved versions on display, the loitering-munition carrying Combat and the Observe fitted with mast and radar.

Irish company Reamda revealed it is designing a new SWAT version of its successful Riddler tactical UGV, to be designated Casur which is Irish for hammer, and designing a smaller lightweight version of its controller.

On the uncrewed air front, Leonardo and the UK MoD unveiled what they call a ‘mature concept of technology demonstrator' of the Project Proteus Rotary Wing UAS (RWUAS) at DSEI 2023.The Technology Demonstrator Programme (TDP) has just finalised a design which highlights conceptual maturity for uncrewed VTOL and modularity under Phase 3a.

Meeting the demands of a war

A feature of the Ukraine-Russian war has been EW and UAV operations with the latter being deployed by both sides with platforms used ranging from hobby quadcopters available from your local electronics store to larger military systems such as Shahed-136. However, whether a hundred dollars in value or tens of thousands, how to counter such systems was a focus of at least a dozen exhibitors.

MSI Defence Systems showcased the latest iteration of its Terrahawk Paladin VSHORAD C-UAS system, featuring radar and optical sensors and a 30mm Bushmaster autocannon. It includes four X-band AESA C-UAS radars with 360° coverage, produced by Poland's Advanced Protection Systems (APS), mounted on a retractable mast and the MSI-DS Surveillance Acquisition Targeting Optical System (SATOS).

MSI Defence Systems displayed its Terrahawk Paladin VSHORAD C-UAS system. (Photo: Shephard Media)

Right beside them was APS itself showing the SKYctrl system which has many of the features of MSI’s system but none of the punch, instead opting for soft-kill options such as jammers combined with acoustic sensors. APS’s SKYctrl is already fielded in Ukraine.

MARSS is moving quickly to make the most of its established and in-service C-UAS system NiDAR by developing the NiDAR X-JOC, an all-in-one containerised C2 centre with detection and countermeasures capabilities to protect critical sites.

The company is conducting tests of its Interceptor MR UAV which is designed to hit and bring down UAVs which will feed into its smaller Interceptor SR UAV, all built around NiDAR, as well as a trailer which can hold and launch Interceptors, a soft-kill mobile C-UAS system as well as rifle-launched and vehicle-mounted systems.

Back in the game

This was the first truly full-throated DSEI after the Covid-19 pandemic and it was busy even if there was a shortage of big new products, large contracts or sharp elbows pushing for a near-term UK mega-bucks contract.

While much of the talk was about Eastern Europe there was also a lot of attention being focused on working smarter in a virtual environment.

Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by: