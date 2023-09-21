Babcock and Cosworth to test hybrid propulsion in militarised Land Cruiser 70

Babcock will integrate Cosworth’s Cat Gen into a 70 Series Toyota Land Cruiser which forms part of Babcock’s General Logistics Vehicle (GLV) family and conduct trials in military environments.

Cat Gen is able to generate 35kW of electricity from a variety of liquid and gaseous fuels, in order to produce power and has only one moving part, making maintenance minimal. Successful trials would lead to both silent running and greater vehicle range when compared to existing hybrid propulsion methods.

It is also able to use fuels ranging from diesel through to zero-emissions hydrogen ensuring that it is a capability for both now and in the future.

The soft-skin GLV was unveiled at DSEI 2023 and will come with an automatic transmission and a 2.8l diesel engine; adding armour and additional capability is an option. The vehicle is a potential option to meet the British Army’s future Land Rover replacement requirement.

The vehicle on display was the long-wheelbase variant which is capable of carrying a NATO-standard pallet in the rear and has full 180° opening rear doors for easy access but will be available in medium- and short-wheelbase versions.

