Babcock to train British Army soldiers through engineering apprenticeship

The Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) provides engineering support to maintain and repair British Army equipment, from tanks to helicopters and vehicles to generators and the deal with Babcock will support the training of engineers.

Babcock’s REME apprenticeship programme provides aspiring engineers with an opportunity to develop their skills and contribute to the British Army’s vital operations across the world.

Engineers often make critical engineering decisions in challenging conditions, so the training provided to engineers must give them the confidence and knowledge to tackle any engineering problem in any situation.

Managing all aspects of the army training cycle, Babcock will design and deliver over 758,000 individual training days annually, including large-scale live and simulated collective training events to validate operational readiness for British Army battlegroups, brigade and division headquarters in the UK and Europe.