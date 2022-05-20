To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Czech IFV plan suffers yet another delay

20th May 2022 - 11:16 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

New platforms are planned to replace the Cold War-era BVP-2 fleet. (Photo: Czech MoD)

The Czech IFV programme was due to gain some much-needed clarity by April, but instead it has suffered another delay and its future remains unclear.

Speaking to Shephard, an official spokesperson for the MoD confirmed that the Ministry ‘successfully concluded‘ a legal audit of the BVP replacement which was intended to plan the next stages of this effort.

However, ‘some follow-up questions have occurred, and the MoD has requested additional information‘, the official noted. Now, the service is considering the options provided by the legal audit and analysing the best

