Czech IFV plan suffers yet another delay
The Czech IFV programme suffered another delay and remains with a blurred timetable. Although this effort was scheduled to have its future steps defined by April, the Czech MoD did not finish this process yet.
Speaking to Shephard, an official spokesperson for the MoD confirmed that the Ministry ‘successfully concluded‘ a legal audit of the BVP replacement which was intended to plan the next stages of this effort.
However, ‘some follow-up questions have occurred, and the MoD has requested additional information‘, the official noted. Now, the service is considering the options provided by the legal audit and analysing the best
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
NATO member state orders force protection equipment from Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall has received ‘major orders’ worth about €250 million from an unnamed NATO customer for force protection equipment.
-
State Department gives green light to Egypt TOW sale
The TOW missile has been exported to more than 45 countries.
-
Czechs backfill Ukraine donations with German Leopards
Will the donation and sale of Leopard MBTs from Germany to the Czech Republic lead to closer defence cooperation?
-
Slovakia set to select IFV supplier by June
The Slovak MoD plans to submit a proposal for the procurement of the tracked IFVs by the end of June and sign a government-to-government contract by the end of this year.