Czech IFV plan suffers yet another delay

The Czech IFV programme suffered another delay and remains with a blurred timetable. Although this effort was scheduled to have its future steps defined by April, the Czech MoD did not finish this process yet.

Speaking to Shephard, an official spokesperson for the MoD confirmed that the Ministry ‘successfully concluded‘ a legal audit of the BVP replacement which was intended to plan the next stages of this effort.

However, ‘some follow-up questions have occurred, and the MoD has requested additional information‘, the official noted. Now, the service is considering the options provided by the legal audit and analysing the best