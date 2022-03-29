Future of Czech IFV acquisition programme to be defined in April

In order to progress will the acquisition of 210 IFVs, the Czech MoD is approaching the end of a legal audit of the BVP replacement programme and intends to define the future of the programme in April 2022.

An MoD spokesperson confirmed to Shephard that the MoD is still conducting the legal analysis of this effort and expects to have the results by the end of March.

Czech defence minister Jana Černochová ‘would be able to make the decision about the next steps in April’, the spokesperson added.

The IFV procurement programme has an estimated value of CZK50 billion ($1.9 billion)