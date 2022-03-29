Future of Czech IFV acquisition programme to be defined in April

FN Herstal demonstrates new C-UAS solutions
The deFNder Family of Remote Weapon Stations from FN Herstal was tested for countering UAVs during the NATO Non-Lethal Technology Exercise (NNTEX-C) in Sardinia, Italy.
In order to progress will the acquisition of 210 IFVs, the Czech MoD is approaching the end of a legal audit of the BVP replacement programme and intends to define the future of the programme in April 2022.
An MoD spokesperson confirmed to Shephard that the MoD is still conducting the legal analysis of this effort and expects to have the results by the end of March.
Czech defence minister Jana Černochová ‘would be able to make the decision about the next steps in April’, the spokesperson added.
The IFV procurement programme has an estimated value of CZK50 billion ($1.9 billion)
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The deFNder Family of Remote Weapon Stations from FN Herstal was tested for countering UAVs during the NATO Non-Lethal Technology Exercise (NNTEX-C) in Sardinia, Italy.
New company focuses on promoting Israeli-developed APS for European and NATO militaries.
Malaysia already fields miniguns from Dillon Aero on land and rotary-wing platforms but the US manufacturer Dillon Aero is seeking other Asia-Pacific customers.
BAE Systems Land & Armaments will produce 36 more ACVs for the USMC.
Cendana Auto will complete delivery of 207 4x4 vehicles in various configurations to the Malaysian Army this year.
Russian Army HF radio communication vulnerabilities continue during the war in Ukraine – with fatal consequences for some senior commanders.