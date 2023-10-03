Australia embarks upon a massive restructure of army

On 28 September, Australia announced a far-reaching reorganisation of the country’s army, as the Department of Defence implements recommendations contained in the Defence Strategic Review that was released to the public on 24 April.

The relocation of units, creation of new ones and re-roling of existing ones will certainly be very disruptive in the short term, as the Australian Army seeks to carve out the niche for it defined by the Defence Strategic Review.

The document had recommended: ‘Army should be structured and postured in accordance with the land domain force structure design priorities outlined in the review.’

The review