Australia awards contracts for UAS platforms
The ADF’s inventory of UAS types has been boosted in the past week with three announcements on new contracts including an award for AeroVironment Switchblade 300 loitering munition and offering a substantial capability boost for the force.
Quantum Systems announced on 14 July it had been awarded two contracts under DEF129-SUAS (Land 129 Phase 4B) worth a total of AU$90 million (US$61 million) for Vector/Scorpion 2-in-1 fixed-wing eVTOL SUAS.
The contracts include the provision of training, maintenance, engineering, supply, and logistics and support services, with deliveries of UAS beginning in April 2025 and support services continuing into 2031.
The Vector UAS
