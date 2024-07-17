Boeing details expansion and improvements for P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft

LARSM, seen here in a fit test under a P-8, is e3xpected to complete testing soon. (Photo: US Navy)

The P-8 Poseidon multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft, based on the Boeing 737NG airliner, is a replacement for the US Navy's fleet of P-3 Orions. It is also being targeted at other users of ageing P-3 aircraft with several countries, including Australia and New Zealand, taking up the option.