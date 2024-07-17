To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Boeing details expansion and improvements for P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft

17th July 2024 - 11:16 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Jacksonville, Florida

LARSM, seen here in a fit test under a P-8, is e3xpected to complete testing soon. (Photo: US Navy)

The P-8 Poseidon multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft, based on the Boeing 737NG airliner, is a replacement for the US Navy's fleet of P-3 Orions. It is also being targeted at other users of ageing P-3 aircraft with several countries, including Australia and New Zealand, taking up the option.

Boeing has outlined the milestones for the further development of its Poseidon P-8 maritime patrol aircraft which will include flight testing of a new multi-mission pod and Lockheed Martin’s AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM), as well as ongoing work on the Increment 3 Block 2 upgrade.

LRASM, built on the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range (JASSM-ER), will give a substantial boost to the P-8A’s capability by providing surface strike out beyond 550km.

Jon Spore, business development official for P-8 programme at Boeing, said LRASM was undergoing integration testing with P-8 “and would be a great addition, [offering] great capability with

