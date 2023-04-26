To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • Dramatic changes in store for ADF after Defence Strategic Review is released

Dramatic changes in store for ADF after Defence Strategic Review is released

26th April 2023 - 05:47 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Land 400 Phase 3, an effort to obtain new IFVs for the Australian Army, has come a cropper under the Defence Strategic Review. (Photo: ADF)

There are no major surprises in the Defence Strategic Review, but it presages a major change of direction for Australia's military and approach to defence.

On 24 April, a day before ANZAC Day, the Australian government released a public version of its long-awaited Defence Strategic Review.

The 110-page document marks a sea change in Australia’s view of its regional security environment and recommends major alterations in direction for the Australian Defence Force (ADF). It is being described as the furthest-reaching overhaul in Australian defence since WWII.

It stated the ADF must possess the capacity to: defend the country and immediate region; deter through denial any hostile attempt to project power through Australia’s northern approaches; protect regional and global economic connections; contribute to the collective security

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us