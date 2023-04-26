Dramatic changes in store for ADF after Defence Strategic Review is released
On 24 April, a day before ANZAC Day, the Australian government released a public version of its long-awaited Defence Strategic Review.
The 110-page document marks a sea change in Australia’s view of its regional security environment and recommends major alterations in direction for the Australian Defence Force (ADF). It is being described as the furthest-reaching overhaul in Australian defence since WWII.
It stated the ADF must possess the capacity to: defend the country and immediate region; deter through denial any hostile attempt to project power through Australia’s northern approaches; protect regional and global economic connections; contribute to the collective security
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
BAE Systems harnesses strategic chaos to speed up defence planning
BAE Systems FAST Labs has been contracted by DARPA to develop an autonomy-based system to assist with defence operational planning.
-
Slovakia confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, takes more Leopard tanks
Slovakia has handed over all its available MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine and continues to take delivery of Leopard 2 tanks from Germany.
-
North Korea launches solid-fuelled ICBM for the first time
In quick speed, North Korea has performed its maiden launch of a solid-fuelled ICBM after parading it just two months ago.
-
Japan’s security circumstances prompt it to introduce longer-range missiles
With growing threats such as China and North Korean missiles, Japan is developing long-range, standoff missiles to enhance its deterrence posture.