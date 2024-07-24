Australia’s ‘Top Gun’ exercise in Top End reaches unprecedented scale in face of Chinese military build up

Exercise Pitch Black, the biennial fast-jet exercise which has been held in Australia for the past 43 years, is currently undertaking the largest event in the series’ history.

The 2024 iteration, being held from 12 July until 2 August, has boasted more than 140 aircraft and some 4,435 personnel from 20 countries.

The Australian-led exercise has enlarged in size and scope over time, correlating with the perceived threat to Asia-Pacific regional security from China’s massive military build up.

Responding to a query from Shephard on the geo-political aspect of Pitch Black 2024, Gp. Cpt. Gary Sadler of the