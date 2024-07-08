Israeli Defence Forces aims to make remote-controlled ground systems autonomous

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has implemented an emergency programme to use remote-controlled armoured ground vehicles in the country’s war in Gaza.

The need has become a priority for the IDF as Hamas forces have been using a large number of anti-tank weapons and buried explosives in the roads the Israeli forces has been attempting to use. According to the IDF, the number of such attacks from Hamas has surprised its troops fighting inside the Gaza strip.

The platforms being used have included Caterpillar D9 bulldozers – used to open “safe roads” by ploughing the surface to expose explosives – and old