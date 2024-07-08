To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Israeli Defence Forces aims to make remote-controlled ground systems autonomous

8th July 2024 - 16:59 GMT | by Arie Egozi in Tel Aviv

The IDF has been looking to launch autonomous and unmanned M113s in its war in Gaza. (Photo: IDF)

The IDF has turned some of its unmanned M113 APCs into remotely controlled vehicles but it has also been exploring moves towards making the vehicles completely autonomous.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has implemented an emergency programme to use remote-controlled armoured ground vehicles in the country’s war in Gaza.

The need has become a priority for the IDF as Hamas forces have been using a large number of anti-tank weapons and buried explosives in the roads the Israeli forces has been attempting to use. According to the IDF, the number of such attacks from Hamas has surprised its troops fighting inside the Gaza strip.

The platforms being used have included Caterpillar D9 bulldozers – used to open “safe roads” by ploughing the surface to expose explosives – and old

Arie Egozi

Author

Arie Egozi

Born in Israel, Arie Egozi served in the IDF and holds a political science and …

Read full bio

