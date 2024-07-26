Irish defence review highlights importance of Capability Development Unit and looks to new threats
The Irish government has outlined progress in the creation of its Capability Development Unit (CDU) and noted an increased potential for civil unrest, an acknowledgement that follows street riots in the centre of Dublin in November last year which saw public transport and police vehicles set alight.
The annual review is an effort to keep the government on track with changes based on recommendations of the broad-ranging Report of the Commission on the Defence Forces (CoDF) which was released two years ago and recommends substantial changes.
A key strategy point in the CoDF report was the establishment of a Capability Development
