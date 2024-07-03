To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Italy picks Rheinmetall and Leonardo for MBT and IFV and gives MGCS a boost

Italy picks Rheinmetall and Leonardo for MBT and IFV and gives MGCS a boost

3rd July 2024 - 15:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp, Sam Hart in London

Italy’s new MBT will draw upon Rheinmetall’s Panther MBT technology. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Italy has been looking replace its Ariete MBTs but has gone back and forth between a future European tank, more Leopards, an upgrade of existing vehicles and other options. It now seems to have thrown its hand in with the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS).

Italy’s Leonardo and Germany’s Rheinmetall have signed an agreement to form a 50:50 joint venture (JV) to develop a new Main Battle Tank (MBT) to replace Ariete and Armoured Infantry Combat System (AICS) for the Italian Army.

In a statement, the two companies said the objective of the agreement was the industrial development and subsequent commercialisation of the new MBT and the new Lynx platform for the AICS.

The JV will be the Lead System Integrator, prime contractor and system integrator in both of the Italian programmes and will define the roadmap for the participation in the future European

