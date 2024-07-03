Italy picks Rheinmetall and Leonardo for MBT and IFV and gives MGCS a boost
Italy’s Leonardo and Germany’s Rheinmetall have signed an agreement to form a 50:50 joint venture (JV) to develop a new Main Battle Tank (MBT) to replace Ariete and Armoured Infantry Combat System (AICS) for the Italian Army.
In a statement, the two companies said the objective of the agreement was the industrial development and subsequent commercialisation of the new MBT and the new Lynx platform for the AICS.
The JV will be the Lead System Integrator, prime contractor and system integrator in both of the Italian programmes and will define the roadmap for the participation in the future European
