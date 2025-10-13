AUSA 2025: Moog unveils lighter weapons platform for smaller vehicles
Moog has developed a lightweight RIwP (LW RIwP) for use on smaller vehicles but, according to Moog, retaining as much as 85% common parts with the heavier standard variant.
The LW RIwP is purpose-built to meet the evolving requirements of the US Army’s Maneuver Short-Range Air Defence (M-SHORAD) Increment 4 programme.
The LW RIwP is designed to equip lighter vehicle platforms, such as the General Motors Defense Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), allowing the integration of a 30mm cannon and multiple missile effectors.
The weight reduction is achieved through the use of aluminium structures which are suitable for
