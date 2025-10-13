To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AUSA 2025: Moog unveils lighter weapons platform for smaller vehicles

13th October 2025 - 20:38 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

RSS

The LW RIwP is designed to have high commonality with Standard RIwP. (Photo: author)

Moog’s The Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) base module has been displayed as integrated on a range of platforms to meet air defence requirements and is in use as part of the US Army’s SGT Stout programme.

Moog has developed a lightweight RIwP (LW RIwP) for use on smaller vehicles but, according to Moog, retaining as much as 85% common parts with the heavier standard variant.

The LW RIwP is purpose-built to meet the evolving requirements of the US Army’s Maneuver Short-Range Air Defence (M-SHORAD) Increment 4 programme.

The LW RIwP is designed to equip lighter vehicle platforms, such as the General Motors Defense Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), allowing the integration of a 30mm cannon and multiple missile effectors.

The weight reduction is achieved through the use of aluminium structures which are suitable for

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from AUSA 2025

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us