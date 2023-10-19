AUSA 2023: New US chassis for Archer
BAE Systems Bofors' Archer 155mm self-propelled artillery system, deployed by Sweden and soon to enter service with the UK Royal Artillery, was based on a Volvo (6x6) all-terrain chassis.
At AUSA 2023 in Washington DC, the company showed Archer based on an US Oshkosh Defense Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) (8x8), which is used in large numbers by the US Army.
Another Archer alternative platform would be the Oshkosh Defense Palletised Load System (PLS), a 10x10 platform, also used in large numbers by the US Army.
The Swedish Army was originally set to receive 24 Archers, with the Norwegian
