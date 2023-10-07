AUSA 2023: GDLS introduces a new version of the Stryker armoured vehicle with robotic capabilities
General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has unveiled the StrykerQB technology demonstrator at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC. The platform has a hybrid diesel-electric power pack and has been designed to provide robotic capabilities, silent movement and watch, as well as exportable electric power.
Speaking to Shephard, Scott Taylor, business development director for US Army and SOCOM at GDLS, explained that the StrykerQB was a multi-robotic control vehicle able to manage both air and ground systems.
‘We are pursuing opportunities for the army to experiment in their human-machine integration and manned and unmanned teaming efforts’, Taylor claimed.
The platform was engineered
