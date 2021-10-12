AUSA 2021: Skylock offers counter-UAS solutions to US market

AUSA 2021: Bell 360 Invictus on display
For the past few years, Bell has developed the 360 Invictus rotorcraft as a contender for the US Army Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) scout programme. In …
Israel-based company Skylock, part of the AVNON group, displayed its counter-UAS short-range solution, known as 'The Robot', at the AUSA event in Washington DC on 11-13 October.
A company representative explained to Shephard that upcoming deliveries, scheduled to be completed before the end of the year, will be to customers in the UAE and undisclosed Eastern European nations.
'The Robot' has already been deployed to protect military facilities, airports, and prisons, and can also be installed aboard vessels. USSOCOM has acquired a portable version of the system.
Represented by Mistral Group in the US, Skylock has a history of sales to several clients such as the Royal Thai Navy, India (for the protection of undisclosed critical infrastructure), the UAE, and an unnamed Latin American nation.
'The Robot' is a complex detection and jamming system with a range of up to 1.5km, consisting of four components.
The first line of defence is a 3D radar, with an RF detection system next permitting identification and classification of suspicious UAS.
This latter element allows for the creation of 'black' and 'white' lists to differentiate friendly from enemy drones, the Skylock representative explained.
Then two 225mm EO/IR cameras, for day and night operations, allow visual verification. The final layer comprises four jammers, with a range of up to 1km, providing 'complete 360-degree coverage', covering both ISM band and GNSS frequencies.
The radar, sensors and jammers are all integrated into a unified C2 system.
