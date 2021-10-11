AUSA 2021: Rafael reveals its newest remote weapons station

The all-in-one SAMSON remote weapons station. (Image: Rafael)

Rafael is unveiling its newest remote weapons station this week at AUSA 2021.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is showcasing its newly enhanced SAMSON 30mm integrated Remote Weapons Station (RWS) for light vehicles for the first time at the conference.

The SAMSON 30mm integrated RWS is designed to address the threats of the modern battlefield using the most cutting-edge, reliable and effective solutions.

The SAMSON is equipped with hostile fire detection capability and the ability to rapidly and effectively return fire via a fast, accurate slew-to-cue mechanism.

It features a unified user interface for all subsystems, an inherent hatch for close situational awareness and under-armour ammunition loading that increases lethality.

These capabilities enable the SAMSON to turn a light vehicle into a lethal powerhouse on par with a main battle tank.

A key element of SAMSON’s lethality suite is its integration of the SPIKE LR 1 & 2 multi-purpose guided missiles and its collaboration TROPHY active protection system, two of Rafael’s most advanced solutions.

The SAMSON is a sibling of Rafael’s MCWS that was a key element of Oshkosh Defense’s winning proposal to up-gun the US Army’s Strykers for today’s threats.