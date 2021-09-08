Delivering Assured Overmatch for Modern Battlefield Challenges (sponsored)

RAFAEL, a global leader in the defence industry, showcases its comprehensive line of advanced, combat-proven solutions for land, sea & air, effectively countering evolving threats. Visit us at Stand # H5-220 at DSEI.

This article is brought to you by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

NAVAL

Advanced, Integrated, Proven Technologies Defend You Above and Below the Waves

C-GEM is an active off-board decoy providing the most advanced soft-kill solution against current and new generation anti-ship missiles and coherent missile seekers. The system jams and deceives threats in different directions, independent of ship manoeuvres – including coincidence jamming covering 360°, enabling an immediate, powerful response that sets new standards in naval ECM.

C-GEM can be programmed before launch and is useable in all standard 110mm-150mm decoy launching systems.

SEA BREAKER is a 5th generation, autonomous maritime and land-based long-range missile system allowing operator intervention at any stage. Integrating RAFAEL’s precision-guided solutions, IIR seeker, electro-optics, computer vision, Artificial Intelligence and decision-making capabilities, it delivers pinpoint strikes from stand-off ranges of up to 300 km. Engaging stationary or moving targets in Anti Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) arenas, littoral or brown waters, and all-weather conditions, Sea Breaker can neutralise a frigate-sized ship with a single hit.

TORBUSTER is a 4th generation countermeasure for all types of acoustic homing torpedoes, combining both soft- and hard-kill capabilities, effective in shallow and deep waters for long and short-range attacks. Launched externally, it propels itself to a safe distance from the submarine or surface vessel, attracts the incoming torpedo, detonating its warhead at Closest Point of Approach (CPA).

Land

Secure Crews and Vehicles with Powerful, Proven Solutions

Next Generation Combat Vehicle Suite (NGCV-S) integrates RAFAEL’s most advanced technologies including AI and Computer Vision, transforming any combat vehicle into a connected, protected, optionally-manned, lethal defence system. Combat AI acts as the 3rd crew member, providing autonomous mission management to meet a growing number of tasks. Full Situational Awareness – enabled by an array of sensors and cameras equipped with edge processing utilizing ATR to detect and identify threats, and a complete video management system – allows the crew to remain fully protected inside a closed-hatch cabin.

SPIKE Family 5th generation multi-purpose, EO-guided missile systems – integrated on 45+ ground vehicle types worldwide, as well as helicopters and marine vessels – provide pinpoint accuracy and powerful warheads for unprecedented tactical overmatch on land, at sea and in the air. SPIKE NLOS (Non-Line-Of-Sight) operates at ranges of up to 32 km, SPIKE ER2 up to 10-16 km, and SPIKE LR2 up to 5.5 km.

TROPHY APS is the world’s only operational, combat-proven Active Protection System for AFVs, delivering unmatched survivability and manoeuvrability for all vehicle classes. Selected for the next phase of detailed assessment and integration by the UK Ministry of Defence for the Army’s Challenger 3 Main Battle Tank, TROPHY detects, classifies and engages all known chemical energy threats.

SAMSON RWS All-in-One integrates the world’s leading systems into a single solution that maximises fire power and mobility and delivers MBT-level protection. Components – working together harmoniously – include the SAMSON 30mm Unmanned Turret, TROPHY APS, dual launcher for SPIKE LR2, 30/40mm automatic cannon with ABM, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, fire control system, and armor protection at STANAG Level 2.

BNET SDR is an advanced tactical Broadband IP Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET) Software Defined Radio (SDR) providing reliable high-speed, low-delay connectivity for broadband data, voice and video on-the-move for ground and airborne platforms, HQs, and dismounted soldiers. The modular, multi-band, multi-channel, net-centric system enables unprecedented data rates and user numbers, enabling all land, sea, and air units to participate in a single, seamless, scalable network.

FIRE WEAVER is a networked system that connects all battlefield elements in real time, instantly selecting the most relevant shooter for every acquired target. Handling multiple targets simultaneously using AI and data fusion, it enables warfighters to receive and share battlefield data via Augmented Reality icons on their weapon sights, creating a common situational awareness picture for all participants.

RAFAEL’s Technological Expertise includes Autonomous Capabilities, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, data fusion, deep learning and cyber defence – with AI central to autonomous battlefield capabilities, enabling multi-system integration and net-centric operation, autonomous land navigation in GPS-denied environments, autonomous mission planning, and situational awareness, using EO sensor systems.

Air & Missile Defence

Protect Strategic Sites, Manoeuvring Forces, and Civilian Populations from Missile and Rocket Threats

MIC4AD is a modular, proven C4I command and control system for air and missile defence in threat-saturated environments. It builds a National Air Situation Picture, connecting offline resources and real-time data to the Air Traffic Control Picture and Mission Planning System, and provides threat assessment, target classification, interception plan, weapon launching, and allocation of the most appropriate defence system.

I-DOME is an integrated, all-weather mobile IRON DOME on a single truck for manoeuvring forces and air defence for military and critical installations. Consisting of a wheeled chassis, IRON DOME interceptors, radar and BMC operating station, the dual-mission VSHORAD, C-RAM system protects against aircraft, helicopters and UAVs as well as rockets, mortars and artillery shells.

Drone Dome is an end-to-end, combat-proven, modular, off-the-shelf Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) that provides all-weather, 360° rapid defence against hostile drones. Detecting even small targets at over 3.5km distances, the system neutralises and intercepts with soft & hard kill, inflicting minimal damage to the surrounding environment with maximum safety to friendly aircraft.

