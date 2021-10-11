AUSA 2021: Customisable power management aids EOD

﻿Galvion is providing a solution to recharge batteries of EOD equipment for the US Army — and other potential applications for the Squad Power Manager include powering radios in Colombian helicopters.

Military power and data management solutions provider Galvion has obtained a $5.8 million contract to supply its Squad Power Manager (SPM) 622 kit to the US Army.

The SPM will be assigned to the US Army EOD Tools and Equipment Kit (ETEK).

Speaking to Shephard on 11 October at the AUSA 2021 defence exhibition in Washington DC, a company representative explained that deliveries of an EOD-tailored SPM system will begin by the end of October and will be completed by mid-2022.

A total of 560 different kits have been procured to equip US Army and US National Guard units, the representative explained.

A Galvion press release on 7 October noted that US EOD teams require a ‘single, customisable solution that could recharge the batteries of EOD tools and scavenge power from multiple sources such as solar, vehicle power or AC mains’, which is what the SPM can do.

Galvion has a long list of international clients in the global EOD community, such as Chile, Denmark and Indonesia, while in the US users include USSOCOM, the USAF and the USN. The company representative noted that the Colombian military is looking to install the SPM in its helicopters to power the radio system, as an example of the many uses for SPM.

The SPM allows for running ‘equipment off of alternative energy sources while simultaneously charging any secondary batteries to maintain back-up power when needed’, according to Galvion.

The SPM sold to the US Army has six ports; it can scavenge power from disposable batteries and ensure the current amount of power goes to each connected device. This allows the field team to use the SPM to reduce its logistical footprint, while its low weight (450g) means SPM poses a minor physical burden.