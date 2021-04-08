Digital Battlespace PREMIUM: US Army defines next level of networking

Integrated Tactical Network components are installed in a Stryker armoured vehicle for the 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, on 22 February 2021.(Photo: US Army/Daniel Lafontaine)

New communications systems for the US Army in Capability Set 25 will incorporate features such as automated network management, cloud capabilities and SATCOM enhancements.

The US Army expects its Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) to include next-generation systems under future capability plans. The ITN includes all existing army communications infrastructure and inserts new commercial solutions to expand coverage, capacity and resilience. The army has said this includes single-channel commercial radios with advanced networking waveforms; high ...