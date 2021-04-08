To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: US Army defines next level of networking

8th April 2021 - 09:22 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

Integrated Tactical Network components are installed in a Stryker armoured vehicle for the 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, on 22 February 2021.(Photo: US Army/Daniel Lafontaine)

New communications systems for the US Army in Capability Set 25 will incorporate features such as automated network management, cloud capabilities and SATCOM enhancements.

The US Army expects its Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) to include next-generation systems under future capability plans.

The ITN includes all existing army communications infrastructure and inserts new commercial solutions to expand coverage, capacity and resilience.

The army has said this includes single-channel commercial radios with advanced networking waveforms; high ...

