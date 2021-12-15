QinetiQ and AM General advance development of hybrid-electric HMMWV

Aware of the advantages that hybrid-drive capabilities can bring to ground forces on the battlefield, QinetiQ and AM General have been advancing the development of a new hybrid-electric High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) concept.

The two companies intend to bring a military specification platform to market by 2025.

James Bambrough, Head of Concepts and Services for QinetiQ, told Shephard that it will follow 15 months dedicated to developing the prototype, then testing and any further iterations and development required ahead of certification.

He said the flexible architecture of the QinetiQ drives has already been applied to a range of existing vehicles and …