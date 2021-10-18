AUSA 2021: AM General showcases new HMMWV for the US market

AUSA 2021: Raytheon lifts the veil on GhostEye MR
New radar uses LTAMDS technology developed for the US Army.
AM General exhibited the HMMWV NXT 360 to a US trade show audience for the first time at AUSA 2021 on 11-13 October — more than three years after it was launched at Eurosatory 2018.
This new light tactical vehicle was designed to deliver increased survivability, mobility and affordability.
Nguyen Trinh, EVP for international defence at AM General, explained to Shephard that feedback from HMMWV customers played a role in developing the new platform.
About 70,000 HMMWVs — described by Nguyen as 'one of the most versatile and most mobile platforms in the world' — are in service globally. He added that AM General used the same HMMWV automotive system for the NXT 360 but improved some areas such as suspension, power and fuel efficiency.
In order to enhance the survivability of this platform, AM General developed an armour solution for the NXT 360 that provides MRAP-equivalent protection.
In terms of costs, Trinh claimed that NXT 360 is affordable for many users around the world. He confirmed that the manufacturer has potential customers for this platform and is looking at opportunities in Europe, Canada and the Asia-Pacific region.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the NXT 360 offers a high degree of commonality and simplified maintenance for users of the existing HMMWV, but many of the components have been strengthened to allow for a greater degree of tactical mobility.
At AUSA 2021, AM General also displayed the HMMWV 4-CT vehicle with the Expanded Capability Kit - Troop Transport. This vehicle can carry up to nine soldiers and features enhanced occupant safety and upgraded powertrain options as well as improved mobility and handling.
In addition, AM General showcased a new tactical security truck, the HMMWV X-TSV (Extreme Tactical Security Vehicle), that has a proven chassis and an armoured cell designed with a low platform sustainment cost.
Curtiss-Wright has developed systems that comply with US Army modular open standards.
New HELWS is a 15kW-class system optimised to defeat Group 1-2 UASs. It features an attachable/removable beam director turret and supports onboard radar and jammer options.
REX MK II Multi-Mission Autonomous vehicle is a hybrid electric, all-wheel drive platform intended to provide direct support to manoeuvring infantry units.
The US Army intends to release a draft RfP in Q1 2022 aiming to collect feedback from the industry and shape requirements for the next stages of the OMFV programme. The RfP for phases 3 and 4 will be published in May 2022.
A lack of information at AUSA suggests a lack of progress in the Next Generation Squad Weapons programme for the US Army.