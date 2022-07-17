UK injects £2.35 billion into Eurofighter ECRS Mk2 upgrade

The UK MoD has invested a further £2.35 billion ($2.78 billion) in the Eurofighter Typhoon European Common Radar System Mark 2 (ECRS Mk2) upgrade with funding also going toward the wider Phased 4 Enhancement (P4E) effort.

The new contract for industry partners BAE Systems and Leonardo was announced by Jeremy Quin, minister for defence procurement, at the Royal International Air Tattoo on 15 July.

‘We will be incorporating world-class ECRS Mk2 radars by the end of the decade, which can detect, identify and track multiple targets simultaneously, in the most challenging operational environments, delivering enhanced mission computers and cockpit interfaces, improved navigation systems and the very latest signal jamming technology,’ he said.

All of the improvements mentioned by Quin, besides the reference to the ECRS Mk2, fall under P4E. This effort additionally includes task-based management and automated radar functionality improvements, an RAF spokesperson told Shephard.

For the moment, 40 RAF Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 3 aircraft will be equipped with the ECRS Mk2 but Tranche 2 jets could follow in 2025, according to Mike Wigston, RAF Chief of the Air Staff.

The P4E modifications will cover all 67 aircraft in RAF Tranche 2 plus Tranche 3 Eurofighter jets. However, in line with plans to retire all Tranche 1 platforms by 2025, the latter will be excluded from consideration.

‘This programme will also ensure the aircraft can integrate future weapons and upgrades later in the decade [2030-2040] to counter emerging threats until 2040 and beyond,’ Quin said.

Similarly, Wigston said that the ECRS Mk2 upgrade represents the ‘biggest capability jump’ for Typhoon since its introduction into service.

He explained that Typhoon’s air-to-air and air-to-surface capabilities will improve by benefitting from the radar’s EA and SEAD profile, while also complementing UK and NATO f-35 fleets.

Talking of the advantages of P4E he suggested that it will provide ‘additional resilience in the electromagnetic spectrum’ and enable Typhoons to fly with continued GPS service when operating in contested environments.

Shephard previously reported that Q4 2023 has been set out as the timeframe for ECRS Mk2 first flight.