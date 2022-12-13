To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Raytheon takes networking to the tactical edge for US Air Force's JADC2 enterprise

13th December 2022 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Raytheon is one of nine companies selected to demonstrate individual network elements for the Advanced Battle Management System. (Image: Raytheon)

Raytheon will develop a tactical edge networking capability as part of the USAF's Advanced Battle Management effort.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space has been selected to develop a Common Tactical Edge Network (CTEN) to support the USAF's Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), as one of nine companies contracted to demonstrate elements of the network.

CTEN enables edge networking for distributable battle management C2 in contested environments to support the DoD-wide Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) enterprise.

Raytheon will build on existing networking products to demonstrate an architecture for aerial network interoperability. The company will apply model-based systems engineering and DevSecOps methodology as the basis for the design.

'We have a rich history of creating resilient, collaborative and secure networks,' said Paul Meyer, president, Department 22 at RI&S. 'This enables us to put forward a solution ready to meet the US Air Force’s need for an interoperable and integrated convergence layer.'

Raytheon was also recently selected as an industry partner for the air force's ABMS Digital Infrastructure Consortium.

RI&S's work will be carried out through the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Aerial Networks Division at Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts. Selected companies will demonstrate their solutions in Q4 this year.

