Companies vie for JADC2 work
Following an open public tender, the USAF has issued an IDIQ contract worth up to $950 million for 27 companies to compete for work on the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) programme for multi-domain networking.
The recipients are: ADDX, Capella Space, AT&T, Applied Information Sciences, Atmospheric & Space Technology Research Associates, BrainGru, Credence Management Solutions, Edge Technologies Inc, EOS Defense Systems USA, Exfo America, Hermeus, Ierus Technologies, Cyberspace Solutions, Labelbox, Nalej, OST, Praeses LLC, Real-time Innovations, Riverside Research Institute, Saber Astronautics, Shared Spectrum, Shield AI, Skylight, Sparkcognition Government Systems, Tenet 3, Trace Systems, and Ultra Electronics Advanced Tactical Systems.
These companies will mature, demonstrate and spread the JADC2 capability ‘across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development’, the DoD noted on 1 July.
The work will be completed by late May 2025.
The DoD added: ‘These contracts provide awardees the opportunity to compete for efforts that support the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.’
More from Defence Notes
-
US Army enlists Raytheon to build TITAN prototype
The US Army has contracted Raytheon to develop a prototype for the TITAN programme to support Joint All-Domain Command and Control.
-
US commits more forces to Europe as NATO members approve new strategic concept
In the face of the biggest crisis in European security for decades, NATO has strengthened its resolve and will expand to include Sweden and Finland.
-
Sweden orders two GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft
Sweden has ordered two Saab GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft with deliveries set to take place in 2027.