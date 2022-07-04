Companies vie for JADC2 work

Following an open public tender, the USAF has issued an IDIQ contract worth up to $950 million for 27 companies to compete for work on the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) programme for multi-domain networking.

The recipients are: ADDX, Capella Space, AT&T, Applied Information Sciences, Atmospheric & Space Technology Research Associates, BrainGru, Credence Management Solutions, Edge Technologies Inc, EOS Defense Systems USA, Exfo America, Hermeus, Ierus Technologies, Cyberspace Solutions, Labelbox, Nalej, OST, Praeses LLC, Real-time Innovations, Riverside Research Institute, Saber Astronautics, Shared Spectrum, Shield AI, Skylight, Sparkcognition Government Systems, Tenet 3, Trace Systems, and Ultra Electronics Advanced Tactical Systems.

These companies will mature, demonstrate and spread the JADC2 capability ‘across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development’, the DoD noted on 1 July.

The work will be completed by late May 2025.

The DoD added: ‘These contracts provide awardees the opportunity to compete for efforts that support the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.’