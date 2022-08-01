US Air Force battle lab to support JADC2 efforts

The USAF 805th Combat Training Squadron (dubbed as Shadow Operation Center or ShOC-N) at Nellis AF base, Nevada, participated in the US Navy’s Valiant Shield 2022 exercise, the USAF announced on 28 July.

The exercise aimed to streamline and compress the kill chain and decision-making process by employing advanced technologies for joint long-range precision fires.

The 12-day all-domain exercise aims to increase joint force proficiency through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging adversary targets, with a special focus on collaboration with the Joint Tactical Integrated Control (JTIFC) team.

Without going into specifics, the USAF said in the statement that US personnel participated in a blend of live and virtual training during the exercise.

Valiant Shield is a biennial, US Indo-Pacific Command, US-only, Joint Field Training exercise focused on C4I and the integration between US forces.

Preparations for Valiant Shield 2024 have already begun, incorporating lessons learned from this year’s exercise.