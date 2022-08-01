To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Air Force battle lab to support JADC2 efforts

1st August 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

US personnel engaged with a blend of live and virtual systems during Valiant Shield. (Photo: US DoD)

The US Air Force’s Shadow Operation Center supported the preparation of a US Indo-Pacific Command exercise that is set to increase joint force competence.

The USAF 805th Combat Training Squadron (dubbed as Shadow Operation Center or ShOC-N) at Nellis AF base, Nevada, participated in the US Navy’s Valiant Shield 2022 exercise, the USAF announced on 28 July.

The exercise aimed to streamline and compress the kill chain and decision-making process by employing advanced technologies for joint long-range precision fires.

The 12-day all-domain exercise aims to increase joint force proficiency through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging adversary targets, with a special focus on collaboration with the Joint Tactical Integrated Control (JTIFC) team.

Without going into specifics, the USAF said in the statement that US personnel participated in a blend of live and virtual training during the exercise.

Valiant Shield is a biennial, US Indo-Pacific Command, US-only, Joint Field Training exercise focused on C4I and the integration between US forces.

Preparations for Valiant Shield 2024 have already begun, incorporating lessons learned from this year’s exercise.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us