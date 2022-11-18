Raytheon demonstrates secure conferencing technology for top-level US leaders

Raytheon has rolled out new capability upgrades for the US Air Force's Presidential and National Voice Conferencing (PNVC) system.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) has successfully demonstrated end-to-end system performance for new updates to the C2 capabilities of the PNVC system for the USAF.

PNVC is described as a secure, survivable voice conferencing capability for the President and other senior leaders to assess threats to national security.

The upgrades include improved voice quality, reduced latency, increased number of users, improved situational awareness and a new conference management capability.

'The enhancements for the PNVC system will help ensure our top leaders have secure connectivity to all key stakeholders in times of national crises to stay ahead of the threat in contested environments,' said Denis Donohue, president, surveillance and network systems at RI&S.

'We’ve employed digital engineering, more specifically, model-based systems engineering, as well as agile software development, to deliver systems faster and smarter.'

The demonstration verified component performance and functionality across PNVC nodes using ground fixed, ground mobile and airborne configurations, including Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) radiation-hardened SATCOM terminals.

PNVC supports Nuclear Command, Control and Communications, a core element of the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) multi-domain network project.