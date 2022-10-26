To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rules may need to be broken for successful rollout of JADC2

26th October 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by David Isby in Washington DC

The US Army's experience of Project Convergence underlined the importance of data rather than platforms in underpinning JADC2. (Photo: US Army)

Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) panel speakers at the AOC event in Washington DC highlighted the need to take a new approach to acquisition timelines and learn from the commercial world as the DoD moves towards a data-centric philosophy.

Progress on and challenges facing the US DoD’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept after issue of its implementation plan earlier this year was the subject of a panel discussion at the AOC event in Washington DC on 25 October 2022. 

Maj Gen Dustin 'Dusty' Schultz, US Army Director of Strategic Operations for G-3/5/7, talked about the JADC2 concepts she applied in the Convergence 2022 experiment, conducted with joint and coalition participation. 

While there are 'a lot of processes in the way', She identified 'data as the underpinning, providing the integration of JADC2... at a time where the army recognises

David Isby

Author

David Isby

David Isby is a Washington-based attorney and consultant on national security issues.

Read full bio

