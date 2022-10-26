Rules may need to be broken for successful rollout of JADC2

The US Army's experience of Project Convergence underlined the importance of data rather than platforms in underpinning JADC2. (Photo: US Army)

Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) panel speakers at the AOC event in Washington DC highlighted the need to take a new approach to acquisition timelines and learn from the commercial world as the DoD moves towards a data-centric philosophy.