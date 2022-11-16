JADC2 may be a solution with no problem, US commanders say
The US military services 'have not actually defined the problem we’re trying to solve' with the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept, VAdm Jeffrey Trussler, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, said during a panel discussion at the annual convention of the Association of Old Crows (AOC) in Washington in late October.
Intended to integrate next-generation capabilities across mission areas for 21st-century warfare – which Kessler said is going to be about 'the spectrum and cyber' - JADC2 is currently the subject of separate development programs by the army (Project Convergence), navy (Project Overmatch)
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Japan alters plans for Aegis missile defence yet again
In another plot twist, Japan is set to reduce the size of its future Aegis missile defence destroyers.
-
US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy warns of peer nuclear adversary risk
The nuclear ambitions of China and Russia challenge US interests and pose threats in several areas.
-
PLA ‘sand castles’ in the South China Sea have vulnerabilities (Opinion)
China has a formidable-looking set of military bases on reclaimed reefs in the Spratly and Paracel Islands, but it could be that they have feet of clay/sand.
-
Dragonfire illuminates the way forward for UK laser weapons
With its Dragonfire high-energy laser programme the UK is part of a growing club of nations focused on taking directed energy weapons from science fiction to operations.