JADC2 objectives prompt adoption of software-defined networking

30th September 2021 - 10:00 GMT | by Alix Valenti in Nice

Hughes is working with the USAF to develop the Advanced Battle Management System. (Photo: USAF)

Through software-defined networking for multi-transport paths such as SATCOM, Hughes is supporting the DoD concept for Joint All-Domain Command and Control.

Traditionally, each branch of the US military developed its own tactical communications network. Addressing different needs and requirements for different services, these networks evolved divergently to be incompatible with each other.

As the nature of the military operating environment evolves, however, this incompatibility has become a significant challenge for the DoD.

The National Defense Strategy (NDS), published in 2018, describes an environment that is increasingly characterised by A2/AD capabilities. In this context, the NDS described how fast access to data and information will be crucial to maintain a strategic and tactical edge for US forces, making rapid information exchange – …

