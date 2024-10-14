AUSA 2024: General Micro Systems adds four new products to the X9 Spider family

General Micro Systems (GMS) has unveiled four new customisable cross-domain systems (CDS) based on its X9 distributed computing architecture at AUSA 2024.

Presented on day one of the defence exhibition in Washington, DC, the new systems includes an airborne three-enclave (Purple, Red, Black) CDS; a large ground-based CDS with storage canister and Ethernet switch; a small-sized ground-based called “The Cube”; and a ¼ ATR OpenVPX-based CDS.

The solutions have been designed in a compact, lightweight form to provide real-time security across multi-domain secure and public systems during live combat. Their features include mission processing, secure storage and authentication, encryption, networking and