AUSA 2024: General Micro Systems adds four new products to the X9 Spider family

14th October 2024 - 16:43 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington, DC

“The Cube” is a small-sized ground-based cross-domain system. (Photo: General Micro Systems)

The airborne three-domain, the two ground-based and the ¼ ATR OpenVPX-based cross-domain systems were engineered to provide real-time security across multi-domain operations.

General Micro Systems (GMS) has unveiled four new customisable cross-domain systems (CDS) based on its X9 distributed computing architecture at AUSA 2024

Presented on day one of the defence exhibition in Washington, DC, the new systems includes an airborne three-enclave (Purple, Red, Black) CDS; a large ground-based CDS with storage canister and Ethernet switch; a small-sized ground-based called “The Cube”; and a ¼ ATR OpenVPX-based CDS.

The solutions have been designed in a compact, lightweight form to provide real-time security across multi-domain secure and public systems during live combat. Their features include mission processing, secure storage and authentication, encryption, networking and

