To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AUSA 2023: GMS demos AI-powered X9 Spider manpack

19th October 2023 - 10:26 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

RSS

X9 Spider manpack solution on display at AUSA 2023. (Photo: Flavia Camargos Pereira)

General Micro Systems' solution merges battlefield processing of video, sensors, data and comms with mobile artificial intelligence capabilities.

General Micro Systems (GMS) conducted live demonstrations of its X9 Spider Manpack computer and rugged tablet at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC. Designed for dismounted troops, the solution has merged battlefield processing of video, sensors, data and comms with mobile artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The X9 Spider Manpack provides compute power and I/O in a small, lightweight battery-powered package, and can connect with multiple radio interfaces, wireless LANs and personal area networks. It can uplink to mounted assets such as vehicles or command posts.

The product can also store up to 20TB of onboard data and link to body sensors, while processing onboard

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us