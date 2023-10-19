AUSA 2023: GMS demos AI-powered X9 Spider manpack

General Micro Systems (GMS) conducted live demonstrations of its X9 Spider Manpack computer and rugged tablet at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC. Designed for dismounted troops, the solution has merged battlefield processing of video, sensors, data and comms with mobile artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The X9 Spider Manpack provides compute power and I/O in a small, lightweight battery-powered package, and can connect with multiple radio interfaces, wireless LANs and personal area networks. It can uplink to mounted assets such as vehicles or command posts.

The product can also store up to 20TB of onboard data and link to body sensors, while processing onboard