Farnborough 2022: Raytheon halves AESA radar cost and weight with PhantomStrike
Raytheon Intelligence & Space used the Farnborough International Airshow on 18-22 July to promote its PhantomStrike AESA radar, which the company claims is about half the weight, size and price of competitor systems.
The key is the use of a patented air cooling system in the gallium nitride (GaN) radar for airborne and ground applications, as opposed to liquid cooling.
GaN radar technology has been around for a long time, but developers and end-users alike are keen to see smaller form factors with lower acquisition costs.
Eric Ditmars, president of secure sensor solutions at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, told Shephard in a briefing during Farnborough: ‘We have delivered thousands of AESA radars, but this one [PhantomStrike] is for smaller aircraft. Gallium nitride is in next-gen radars as used on the Patriot missile. The challenge is getting the heat out.’
He added: ‘We’ve done fit checks on an F-5 and will do flight tests next year, with deliveries in 2026.’
Ditmars said that Raytheon is talking to ‘dozens’ of potential customers operating light attack aircraft, UAVs, ground vehicles and fixed ground installations.
PhantomStrike is ‘scalable to meet the needs of the customer’, he added.
The radar weighs less than 68kg and Raytheon claims it uses 65% of the power of other modern AESA systems.
The radar comprises two line replaceable units: the Compact, Highly-reliable Integrated REX Processor (CHIRP) with receiver/exiter functionality, and the GaN AESA.
