Kongsberg contracted to develop remote control communications terminal

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace will develop the THOR RCT (tRCT) for the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) under a NOK255 million (US$23 million) contract as part of the country’s Mime programme.

The terminal will be designed for use with radio variants, but also equipped with interfaces to allow standalone crypto solutions for other communications systems like satellites, 5G ands fixed infrastructure.

The development will be linked to the delivery of the THOR radio system and a contract for serial production of tRCT will be expected to follow. Norway’s Mime programme has included other THOR systems and will modernise tactical management systems for the land, sea and air domains.

In June 2023, the NDMA awarded a NOK320 million contract to Kongsberg to develop tactical radio equipment for the Norwegian Armed and low-volume production of THOR Vehicle Radio Module (VRM) will constitute the first phase of this agreement. It is believed a handheld THOR version has also been in development.

Mime will be built around a strategic agreement signed between NDMA and Kongsberg, with the company taking responsibility for service and system integration, which also includes application support and architecture.

Details have not been provided on tRCT or the handheld radio but Shephard Defence Insight described THOR VRM as a dual-band software-defined radio designed for tactical mobile platforms which operates between 30-1525Mhz. It provides two independent VHF/UHF channels that may be operated simultaneously for voice and data communication.