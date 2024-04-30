To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Kongsberg contracted to develop remote control communications terminal

30th April 2024 - 15:35 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

THOR RCT will form part of Norway’s new tactical communications system. (Photo: Kongsberg)

The development of the THOR Remote Control Terminal (RCT) has been linked to the delivery of other elements of the THOR communications system such as vehicle radio modules.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace will develop the THOR RCT (tRCT) for the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) under a NOK255 million (US$23 million) contract as part of the country’s Mime programme. 

The terminal will be designed for use with radio variants, but also equipped with interfaces to allow standalone  crypto solutions for other communications systems like satellites, 5G ands fixed infrastructure.

The development will be linked to the delivery of the THOR radio system and a contract for serial production of tRCT will be expected to follow. Norway’s Mime programme has included other THOR systems and will modernise tactical management systems for the land, sea and air domains.

In June 2023, the NDMA awarded a NOK320 million contract to Kongsberg to develop tactical radio equipment for the Norwegian Armed and low-volume production of THOR Vehicle Radio Module (VRM) will constitute the first phase of this agreement. It is believed a handheld THOR version has also been in development.

Mime will be built around a strategic agreement signed between NDMA and Kongsberg, with the company taking responsibility for service and system integration, which also includes application support and architecture.

Details have not been provided on tRCT or the handheld radio but Shephard Defence Insight described THOR VRM as a dual-band software-defined radio designed for tactical mobile platforms which operates between 30-1525Mhz. It provides two independent VHF/UHF channels that may be operated simultaneously for voice and data communication.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us