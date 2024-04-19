Jacobs wins MoD cyber-security support contract
US company Jacobs has been awarded a contract to provide the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) with cyber-security solutions under a Digital and IT Professional Services (DIPS) framework agreement which could be worth as much as US$1.5 billion (£1.2 billion).
Under the deal, Jacobs and suppliers will provide maintenance, design and support of secure system architecture, cryptographic systems and security, including testing and evaluation of technical and non-technical security features for the MoD.
Under the DIPS framework Lot 3 – Cyber Security, Crypto, Sec Ops and Integrated Systems – Jacobs will provide deep technical delivery capabilities, strategic insight and thought leadership that will attempt to aid the MOD deliver on complex digital and information technology programmes.
The DIPS framework, procured with assistance from the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), will run until November 2027 and aim to deliver a range of digital and IT specialist professional services to Defence Digital.
According to Jacobs: “CCS is designed to supports the public sector in achieving maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.”
