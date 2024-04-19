To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Jacobs wins MoD cyber-security support contract

19th April 2024 - 08:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The framework agreement to support MoD IT could be worth as much as US$1.5 billion. (Photo: Jacobs)

The deal with Jacobs will run until November 2027 and will see the company deliver a range of digital and IT specialist professional services to Defence Digital.

US company Jacobs has been awarded a contract to provide the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) with cyber-security solutions under a Digital and IT Professional Services (DIPS) framework agreement which could be worth as much as US$1.5 billion (£1.2 billion).

Under the deal, Jacobs and suppliers will provide maintenance, design and support of secure system architecture, cryptographic systems and security, including testing and evaluation of technical and non-technical security features for the MoD.

Under the DIPS framework Lot 3 – Cyber Security, Crypto, Sec Ops and Integrated Systems – Jacobs will provide deep technical delivery capabilities, strategic insight and thought leadership that will attempt to aid the MOD deliver on complex digital and information technology programmes.

The DIPS framework, procured with assistance from the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), will run until November 2027 and aim to deliver a range of digital and IT specialist professional services to Defence Digital.

According to Jacobs: “CCS is designed to supports the public sector in achieving maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.”

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us