British Army’s ISR commander warns of new challenges facing defence forces
The major functions of C4ISR – supporting decision-making, force protection and targeting – may not have changed but the UK’s leading ISR commander has said that armed forces needed to acknowledge the capability in its own right by learning lessons from ongoing conflicts, dealing with the ongoing data revolution and making better use publicly available information.
Maj Gen Matthew Jones, director ISR – defence intelligence for UK Strategic Command, speaking at Defence IQ’s C4ISR Global conference in London last week, said that his key role remained “seeing what is over the hill” but noted that the role of systems supporting
