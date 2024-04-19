To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Push for greater use of open source data, says senior British officer

19th April 2024 - 09:54 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Adarga has developed an AI system which can support the processing and representation of open source data. (Photo: ﻿Adarga)

The huge amount of open source data available may not carry the weight of secret sources but it does carry substantial value, according to speakers at Defence IQ C4ISR Global conference in London.

Intelligence gathering needs to be adaptable, fluid and used to create relative power from secret and open sources in the face of overwhelming data, according to Lt Gen Charlie Stickland, chief of UK Joint Operations, Permanent Joint Headquarters.

Gen Stickland, speaking on a popular theme of discussion at Defence IQ’s C4ISR Global conference in London on 18 April, said that there was substantial value in the use of open course unassured data and information, even relative to the risk of its less assured nature.

“There is assured and unassured – some things have to be assured but how much is enough?” Gen Stickland asked, noting

