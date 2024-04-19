Push for greater use of open source data, says senior British officer

Intelligence gathering needs to be adaptable, fluid and used to create relative power from secret and open sources in the face of overwhelming data, according to Lt Gen Charlie Stickland, chief of UK Joint Operations, Permanent Joint Headquarters.

Gen Stickland, speaking on a popular theme of discussion at Defence IQ’s C4ISR Global conference in London on 18 April, said that there was substantial value in the use of open course unassured data and information, even relative to the risk of its less assured nature.

“There is assured and unassured – some things have to be assured but how much is enough?” Gen Stickland asked, noting