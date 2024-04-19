Push for greater use of open source data, says senior British officer
Intelligence gathering needs to be adaptable, fluid and used to create relative power from secret and open sources in the face of overwhelming data, according to Lt Gen Charlie Stickland, chief of UK Joint Operations, Permanent Joint Headquarters.
Gen Stickland, speaking on a popular theme of discussion at Defence IQ’s C4ISR Global conference in London on 18 April, said that there was substantial value in the use of open course unassured data and information, even relative to the risk of its less assured nature.
“There is assured and unassured – some things have to be assured but how much is enough?” Gen Stickland asked, noting
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Orbit upgrades two multi-purpose terminals and carries out land testing
The communications company has upgraded two of its Beyond Line-of-Sight Multi-Purpose Terminals (MBTs) by introducing advancements in satellite communication technology and AI-driven maintenance capabilities.
-
Norway to receive maritime surveillance satellite data from Kongsberg
Norway's Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace has announced that its subsidiary Kongsberg NanoAvionics will produce three satellites and launch them in 2025.
-
First South Korean 425 Project observation satellite launched
In 2015, South Korea named a consortium of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Hanwha Systems, along with Thales Alenia Space providing the SAR payload derived from its HE-R1000 product, as preferred bidder to develop new Korea 425 Project reconnaissance satellites.
-
German military introduces central command and new cyber branch
The German defence minister claimed the reforms would mean the 2025 military budget would require an additional €6.5 billion (US$7 billion).
-
Hanwha Phasor’s first military antenna to hit market this year
UK-based company will launch the Phasor L3300B land antenna for mobile communications following a US$113.7 million investment from parent firm Hanwha.