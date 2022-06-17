Eurosatory 2022: Leonardo expands surveillance capabilities with TMMR

Leonardo used the Eurosatory 2022 exhibition in Paris on 13-17 June to launch its multi-domain Tactical-Multi-Mission Radar (TMMR).

The new AESA radar is designed and developed to detect, classify and track small and fast-moving aerial threats and to provide situational awareness for missions involving land-based and airborne platforms.

Based on gallium nitride technology from Leonardo, TMMR is a C-Band radar designed to provide a lightweight solution without compromising performance.

Norma Galatolo, marketing and sales manager in the Leonardo Electronics Division, told Shephard that TMMR 'utilises passive cooling with no physical moving parts, so it provides high reliability even in the harshest of environments such as high heat, strong winds, dust and rain’.

The radar array comes in two-, three- and four-faced configurations. The latter provides 360° coverage and can detect and track land or aerial targets, including fighting vehicles, helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft., Galatolo said.

When combined with the NERIO EO camera from Leonardo, the company believes that TMMR creates an effective V-SHORAD solution for C-UAS scenarios requiring mobility and deployment.

The fully portable TMMR weighs just under 50kg and is fully portable and can be set up in a matter of minutes.

At Eurosatory, Leonardo also presented fixed and mobile versions of its Kronos radar and communications systems in the SWave software-defined radio family.