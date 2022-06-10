Newton changes physics of EW simulation

Leonardo used the CANSEC 2022 exhibition on 1-2 June in Ottawa to introduce a new physics-based software product that simulates the latest EW threats of armed forces and the countermeasures they can take to improve survivability.

Newton replaces Tactical Engagement Simulation Software (TESS) product in the Leonardo portfolio. The company said the system can be used to accelerate and validate the development of new EW technologies, tactics and techniques.

Speaking to Shephard after CANSEC, Leonardo Canada Electronics head of business development Robert Aube said that while there are a handful of similar products on the market, Newton offers a clear advantage.

‘Our