Electronic warfare suite for F-16 Block 70 jets passes critical milestone

L3Harris Technologies announced on 30 January a critical design review milestone for the AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield EW system which will provide offensive and defensive EW capabilities for F-16 Block 70/72 FMS aircraft.

Viper Shield successfully completed its CDR milestone with Lockheed Martin and the USAF observing. Designed as the baseline EW system on Block 70/72 aircraft, it will provide aircraft protection through using multiple digital radio frequency, memory-based jamming.

Ed Zoiss, president, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris said: 'As the only EW system for these aircraft to successfully achieve this CDR milestone, we are one step closer to helping our global customers detect and defeat modern advanced threats .'

Related Articles

Bahrain to receive first batch of F-16Vs in 2024

Turkish-US F-16 deal remains in deadlock

CAE to build F-16 Block 70 sims for Taiwan

In late 2022, Viper Shield demonstrated interoperability with the APG-83 active electronically scanned array radar during testing at Lockheed Martin's Systems Integration Lab. The internally mounted Viper Shield run on open-systems architecture using COTS to support future upgrades and lower lifecycle costs.

L3Harris has funded Viper Shield using internal research and development and international commitments.

Shephard Defence Insight lists a total of 140 F-16V aircraft on order from six international customers - Bahrain, Bulgaria, Jordan, Morocco, Slovakia and Taiwan. The latter country, along with Greece and South Korea is also upgrading in-service F-16 fleets to Block 70/72 standard.